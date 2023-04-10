GRAPHIC: Man’s pet cat fights for life after being shot by arrow in Fayette Co.

"Crew" the cat was shot with an arrow by an unknown person on Friday, April 7. According to his...
"Crew" the cat was shot with an arrow by an unknown person on Friday, April 7. According to his owner, the unknown assailant missed the outdoor feline's vital organs by mere millimeters.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MOSCOW, Tenn. (WMC) - A Fayette County man’s beloved pet is fighting for his life at an animal hospital after he was shot in the chest with an arrow.

Charlie Dennis says he came home from work on Friday, April 7, to find his cat “Crew” on his front porch with an arrow through his chest.

Crew underwent emergency surgery in Memphis, where veterinarians couldn’t believe he survived the attack.

According to Dennis, the unknown assailant missed the outdoor feline’s vital organs by mere millimeters.

Dennis added that Crew “does not go very far.”

He suspects the attack took place in the neighborhood.

After the arrow was removed, veterinarians gave Crew a 50-50 chance of survival, according to Dennis.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has opened an animal cruelty investigation on this case.

Crew is in critical but stable condition at Gentle Care Animal Hospital, where he had to stay overnight Sunday due to a severe infection.

Dennis has launched a GoFundMe for Crew’s medical expenses.

