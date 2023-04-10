Jordan Horston drafted in the WNBA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lady Vol Jordan Horston is taken No. 9 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

Horston, bounced back from a season-ending elbow injury a year ago, finished her career at Tennessee ranked No. 29 in all-time scoring with 1,445 points and No. 7 in career assists with 455, is expected to become the 45th Lady Vol taken in all WNBA Drafts and the 43rd in drafts featuring only college players.

She became the third UT player chosen during the Kellie Harper era, following No. 9 overall picks Rennia Davis (Minnesota) and Rae Burrell (Los Angeles) in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Top prospects took part live and in-person when the WNBA Draft presented by State Farm tipped off at the acclaimed Spring Studios New York, located in the Tribeca section of Manhattan and the home to such iconic events as Fashion Week and The Tribeca Film Festival, serving as the venue for the evening’s events.

The Indiana Fever took the top pick in the WNBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm, followed by Minnesota, Dallas, Washington and Dallas (again) rounding out the top five.

In mock drafts, Horston was projected to be taken No. 3 (CBS, ESPN) or No. 4 (The Athletic) in the first round.

Jordan became the 20th UT player taken in that round (18th in college-only drafts) and gave the program first-round picks in three consecutive drafts for only the second time in the program’s rich history.

