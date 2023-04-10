Knox Co. Health Department holding events for Black Maternal Health Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department is preparing to host several events in recognition of Black Maternal Health Week, in partnership with the Knox Birth Equity Alliance.

Black women are three times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related causes, and Black babies have an infant mortality rate almost double compared to the U.S. average, according to the department.

“Multiple factors contribute to these disparities, which unfortunately have only increased since the pandemic,” Public Health Educator at KCHD Adrien Jones said. “By offering opportunities for our community to learn more about Black maternal health, we’re raising awareness of the issue and working towards addressing these disparities.”

The first event, a Taste and Paint event, is scheduled for April 12. There will be food from Black-owned businesses and painting by a regional artist. Taste and Paint will be held at the Cansler YMCA from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required.

The 2023 Black Maternal Health Showcase will take place on April 13 at 5:30 p.m. at UT’s Frieson Black Cultural Center. That event will feature a speaker panel, including local researchers, business owners and health professionals aimed at improving Black maternal health around Knoxville and Knox County. The showcase will also include food and drink. Registration is also requested.

On April 15, the second annual Community Baby Shower is scheduled at Overcoming Believers Church from noon until 2 p.m. Participants will have a shower of baby essentials and more. Registration is also required.

Sign-ups for all the events can be found here.

