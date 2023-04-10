Man dead after attempted carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on West Raines Road at Royal King Store at 1:21 p.m. on April 9.

Officers found one man inside the store with gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

Surveillance video showed three men attempting to carjack the victim and then shooting the victim.

Afterward, the suspects got into a sedan with heavy passenger-side damage and drove off.

Police ask you to call 528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.