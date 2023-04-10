Man dead after attempted carjacking

Man dead after attempted carjacking
Man dead after attempted carjacking(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred on West Raines Road at Royal King Store at 1:21 p.m. on April 9.

Officers found one man inside the store with gunshot wounds. He did not survive his injuries.

Surveillance video showed three men attempting to carjack the victim and then shooting the victim.

Afterward, the suspects got into a sedan with heavy passenger-side damage and drove off.

Police ask you to call 528-CASH with tips.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Thousands of people applied to work at a Buc-ee's in Sevierville.
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event
A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines

Latest News

Jamodd Davis
East Tennessee officials looking for missing 14-year-old
FILE: Police lights
Teen dies, child injured in deadly ATV crash, Anderson County sheriff says
Duane Harris, 37
Man wanted for questioning in unsolved murder, Knoxville police say
Knoxville homelessness
Knoxville nonprofit asks for input on homelessness, other issues
State offering free ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ signs as part of public campaign