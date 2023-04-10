Older adults have ‘urgent need’ for dry pet food for their pets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Action Committee’s Office on Aging requested donations for their Knox Paws and Feed-a-Pet programs Monday.

Officials said that they have an urgent need for dry pet food, specifically the kind listed below.

Dry Dog Food

8 lbs. bag Purina One Small Bites

4 lbs. bag Purina Dog Chow Small Bites

4 lbs. bag Pedigree Small Bites

Dry Cat Food

3.5 lbs. bag Friskies

3.5 lbs. bag Meow Mix

3.5 lbs. bag Purina Cat Chow

3.5 lbs. bag 9-Lives

Program representatives asked that people donate bags weighing less than 10 lbs. because their clients cannot lift heavy items.

People can drop off donations at the address listed below.

CAC Ross Building

2247 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN, 37921

Someone looking for other ways to give can also find the program’s wish lists on Amazon and Chewy.

CAC’s programs help limited-income older adults feed their pets by providing nearly 1,000 lbs. of pet food.

