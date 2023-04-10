Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville-headquartered Pilot will see a new CEO and CFO in May, both appointed by majority owner Berkshire Hathaway. Both roles will be filled by Berkshire Hathaway leaders: Adam Wright as CEO and Joe Lillo as CFO.

The company announced the changes Monday, ushering in the “next generation of leadership” after purchasing the majority stake in the company from the Haslam family in January. The company was founded by James A. Haslam II, and his son, Jimmy Haslam III, has served the company for decades.

The roles are currently filled by Shameek Konar and Kevin Wills, who will leave their positions on May 30.

“I want to thank Shameek and Kevin for all that they have done for Pilot Company. They have been instrumental in leading our over 30,000 Team Members through several years of growth and innovation,” said Jimmy Haslam. “While we express our utmost gratitude to them, I also want to welcome Adam, Joe and their families to Pilot Company and to the Knoxville community.”

Wright has worked at Berkshire Hathaway since 1996 and has experience in executive management roles in the energy sector, including serving as Executive Vice President of Operations and Chief Operating Officer for natural gas and electric providers.

Lillo has been with new owners for 25 years in financial roles.

“From the beginning of our journey together, Berkshire Hathaway recognized Pilot Company as a strong business that was well-positioned for the long term and was backed by an innovative and hardworking team,” Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chair of Non-Insurance Operations said. “I am confident Adam and Joe have a solid platform from which to propel the company forward.”

The Haslams will still have a hand in Pilot, however. The family retains 20% ownership, and James and Jimmy Haslam will serve as members of the Board.

