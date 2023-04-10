Tennessee to experiment with ‘real-time’ data system to crack down on overdoses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deadly drug overdoses are a growing problem in Tennessee. They’ve nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021.

It’s especially an issue in East Tennessee. State data shows that East Tennessee had more drug overdoses in 2021 than both Middle and West Tennessee. East Tennessee had 1,602, compared to 1,462 in Middle Tennessee, and 742 in West Tennessee.

As a whole, Tennessee had 2,089 deadly overdoses in 2019. That jumped to 3,814 in 2021.

Now, the state is trying to reverse the trend, hoping real-time data will help.

“That real-time data is very valuable. It’s very challenging to get though,” said Dr. Corinne Tandy, Director of Epidemiology for the Knox County Health Department.

Studying real-time data is already happening in some Tennessee counties, like Knox County. Dr. Tandy said they partner with law enforcement, and the Regional Forensics Center to figure out where the drugs are coming from, where the overdoses are happening, and how frequently they’re happening.

“We can turn to community partners that work with individuals that are at risk of overdose, and say, ‘Hey, we’re seeing a lot more individuals overdosing right now. There might be something going on,’” Dr. Tandy said.

The state is going to look into how many counties do something similar, to see if setting up a state-wide system could work. The bill had unanimous support in the House and Senate, and is on its way to Gov. Lee’s desk.

“We’re excited to see where that goes,” Dr. Tandy said. “We’ve had a lot of good luck with it here locally. I expect they’d have the same luck at the state level, and regional level as more people can collaborate.”

While optimistic, Dr. Tandy said some initiatives perform better when they’re locally-driven, as opposed to state-driven.

The State Department of Health has until the end of the year to deliver its findings.

