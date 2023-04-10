Upcoming road closure in Old City

Railroad repairs at the intersection will have drivers taking a detour in downtown Knoxville.
Railroad repairs in downtown Knoxville.
Railroad repairs in downtown Knoxville.(WBTV File)
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Upcoming roadwork will shut down N. Central Street in the Old City near Lonesome Dove as crews repair the railroad tracks at the junction where they cross the street.

Work is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 11 at 8:30 a.m. and is scheduled to continue through April 13. The work may end sooner as the repair work may finish sooner.

