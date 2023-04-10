What to do if your pet goes missing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Losing a pet or having one runaway can be a scary thing for pet owners which is why Young-Williams Animal Center representatives recommend getting a microchip for your furry friends. Officials at the animal shelter said they can easily track where an animal is if it has a microchip.

They also said it’s best to check with them first if an animal has gone missing.

“Come in person and take a look around. It’s way easier to identify your pet in person than it is over the phone or over the internet,” Chastedy Johnson with Young-Williams Animal Center said.

There are also programs and social media pages that people can check out if they need help finding a pet. Some of them include Young-Williams Animal Center Lost & Found and Knoxville Lost & Found Pets.

Microchips for cats and dogs can cost anywhere from $25 to $60, according to MarketWatch.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.