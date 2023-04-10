WVLT’s Rick Russo to be honored with TIAAA Distinguished Service Award

The TIAAA works to develop and preserve the educational values of sports among schools.
Rick Russo
Rick Russo(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo will be honored with the East Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Distinguished Service Award Sunday for his contributions to high school athletics in Tennessee.

TIAAA officials made the announcement on Monday, saying Russo’s commitment to sports “has helped students, coaches, administrators, families, and community leaders for many years.”

The TIAAA works to develop and preserve the educational values of sports among schools. It does this by providing resources to develop student leadership skills and offer opportunities for growth.

