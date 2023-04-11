Bank robbery suspect arrested in Virginia after standoff

A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.
A suspect in a bank hostage situation in Arlington, Virginia is in custody, police say.(WJLA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect was arrested in northern Virginia Tuesday after a short standoff with police.

No injuries were reported.

Arlington County Police said they received a report Tuesday shortly after 3 p.m. about an attempted armed robbery at a Wells Fargo bank on Washington Boulevard in the city’s Clarendon neighborhood.

A suspect entered the bank, implied he had a weapon and demanded money, police said.

The suspect was barricaded in the bank with four adults and a child, a group that included patrons and employees, police said.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., police reported on Twitter that the suspect had been arrested, and that the five trapped inside with the suspect had exited safely.

Traffic cameras showed a heavy police presence throughout the barricade situation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
Thousands of people applied to work at a Buc-ee's in Sevierville.
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event

Latest News

Two bills look to reduce waiting times, and place children in permanent homes faster
Tennessee looking to speed up adoption process
IACMI-The Composites Institute logo
IACMI receives first Clean Energy Funding Renewal from DOE
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Video shows Louisville police under fire from bank shooter
A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner.
‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner