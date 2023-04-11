Detonated pipe bomb found on ATV trail in Harlan County

(WOIO)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a possible pipe bomb on an ATV trail in the Kenvir community Tuesday afternoon.

The person who discovered the device sent photographs to Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer.

Brewer contacted the Harlan County Emergency Management Director David McGill.

While deputies were on their way to secure the scene, McGill contacted the KSP Hazardous Device Unit.

Using the submitted photos, officials determined the pipe bomb had already detonated and was safe to recover for investigation.

Sheriff Chris Brewer and deputies Bryan Napier, Jacob Rich, CJ Reed, and Constable Scotty Moore gathered both the devices and shrapnel pieces scattered throughout the area.

While the incident is under investigation, Brewer said third-degree use of a weapon of mass destruction is a class C felony.

Sheriff Brewer said he believes this is an isolated event but asks if you see anything suspicious to call the sheriff’s office.

