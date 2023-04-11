East Tennessee officials looking for missing 14-year-old
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.
According to an announcement from the agency, Jamodd Davis was last seen by his sister on Monroe Center Drive around 4 p.m. on April 4. He said he was headed home around 7:30 p.m. but never showed up.
Officials added that Davis is a Bearden Middle School student and could be in the Chapman Highway area. Those with information are being asked to call 865-215-7165 or submit a tip to www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.
