East Tennessee officials looking for missing 14-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to an announcement from the agency, Jamodd Davis was last seen by his sister on Monroe Center Drive around 4 p.m. on April 4. He said he was headed home around 7:30 p.m. but never showed up.

Officials added that Davis is a Bearden Middle School student and could be in the Chapman Highway area. Those with information are being asked to call 865-215-7165 or submit a tip to www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

This Bearden Middle School student is #missing. If you have any information on where he may be staying submit a tip to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.#MissingChild #CrimeStoppers @Knoxville_PD pic.twitter.com/HclO6QFHBs — East TN Valley Crime Stoppers (@tn_crime) April 11, 2023

