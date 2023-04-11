Getting even warmer ahead of late-week rain

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking two rounds of rain by the end of the weekend into the rain.
More sunshine
More sunshine(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues to build with lots of sunshine ahead of late-week rain. We are also tracking a cold front later this week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The skies remain clear tonight allowing us to drop near 43 degrees by Wednesday morning.

We’ll see more sunshine and calm winds Wednesday. Highs will be near 78 degrees with some spots getting near 80!

LOOKING AHEAD

Most of us are near 80 Thursday afternoon with more sunshine. A few clouds move in by the afternoon to evening hours with a stay shower possible by the evening.

A low-pressure system is moving up from the Gulf of Mexico bringing scattered rain and some rumbles of thunder to our area Friday. This pushes us back to the lower 70s for highs.

A few spotty showers are possible Saturday, but most of us stay dry with a high in the upper 70s. We’ll fall back down near 70 as a cold front arrives Sunday. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures dip into the upper 60s to start the new week. The good news is we’re back in the 70s but the middle of the week with lots of sunshine.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

