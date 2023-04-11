Hank Williams Jr. coming to Knoxville

Hank Williams, Jr. performs at the American Country Countdown Awards at the Music City Center...
Hank Williams, Jr. performs at the American Country Countdown Awards at the Music City Center on Monday, Dec. 15, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)(Wade Payne | Invision)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hank Williams Jr. is coming to Knoxville this summer.

His show, which features musical guests The Frontmen and Dillon Carmichael, will debut on June 23 at 7:00 p.m. He’ll be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

