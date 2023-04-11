Hank Williams Jr. coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hank Williams Jr. is coming to Knoxville this summer.

His show, which features musical guests The Frontmen and Dillon Carmichael, will debut on June 23 at 7:00 p.m. He’ll be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on the University of Tennessee campus.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

