IACMI receives first Clean Energy Funding Renewal from DOE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation or IACMI started in 2015 and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn. The institute announced on Tuesday that it is receiving a funding renewal from the Department of Energy. IACMI has become the first clean energy institute in the nation to be renewed by the DOE.

Since 2015, IACMI has emerged as a leader in advanced composite design, manufacturing, technical innovations and workforce development.

Tennessee’s strong manufacturing and advanced material ecosystem helped bring about the creation of IACMI, and contributes to the success the institute has experienced.

The IACMI Collaboration Facility is home to key staff members and serves as an innovative incubator and collaboration space for IACMI members and students.

The Composite Institute partners with The University of Tennessee and The Oak Ridge National Laboratory, to focus on improving everyday lives through the power of composites.

Chad Duty CEO of IACMI, said this could help East Tennessee be a more sustainable state.

“What they are doing is they are reupping a five year relationship with IACME to develop relationships or continue developing our network with national labs like Oak Ridge National Lab, National Renewable Energy Lab and cutting edge universities like the University of Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, University of Dayton Research Institute,” Duty said.

For the past eight years, IACMI has managed more than 60 collaborative and industry led technical projects, representing more than $200 million in research and development. It catalyzed over 25 news composite-based products to commercialization.

Duty explains what composites are. “Composites have the power to improve everyday lives, Composite technology will continue to play a crucial role as we develop more sustainable solutions to our country’s energy, transportation, and our infrastructure challenges.” Duty said.

IACMI created around 3,000 jobs at composite materials and parts manufacturing, around 1600 of those are in East Tennessee. Duty told us with the renewed funding there will be even more jobs becoming available.

“It really will allow us to take all of those investments that we’ve made in the first round of Agni the first five years which were critical in developing infrastructure and getting programs up and running and developing those partnerships. Now, all that’s been developed so its kind of that foundation and the springboard to take it further and make new innovations,” said Duty.

IACMI will be receiving federal funding across five fiscal years, with the first investment being $6 million to further technological research and development. This federal funding will be in addition to the institutes first funding of $70 million from the DOE and over $180 million from IACMI’s partnerships.

Duty said he is super excited about the renewed funding and what it means for clean energy in America.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.