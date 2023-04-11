Knoxville nonprofit asks for input on homelessness, other issues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville nonprofit is asking the public to attend an assembly to help address the issue of homelessness.

Justice Knox is hosting its annual Nehemiah Action Assembly at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum on April 25 from 6:40 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Just Knox officials are asking network members, team members and clergy to come out and bring guests to propose action to address homelessness in the area.

The assembly will also ask representatives to address public transportation.

The event is public, and anyone interested in learning more can visit Justice Knox’s Facebook page.

Justice Knox is an interfaith organization that hopes to create solutions to local issues such as affordable housing, education and more.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.