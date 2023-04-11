KPD: 2 juveniles injured after being hit by car

The driver stayed on the scene and was cited by KPD officers.
FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two juveniles were injured after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The crash happened at Sutherland Ave. and Hollywood Rd. in the afternoon. One victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, KPD officials said.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cited by KPD officers, according to officials.

