KPD: 2 juveniles injured after being hit by car
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two juveniles were injured after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
The crash happened at Sutherland Ave. and Hollywood Rd. in the afternoon. One victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, KPD officials said.
The driver stayed on the scene and was cited by KPD officers, according to officials.
