KPD: 2 juveniles injured after being hit by car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two juveniles were injured after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

The crash happened at Sutherland Ave. and Hollywood Rd. in the afternoon. One victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, KPD officials said.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cited by KPD officers, according to officials.

