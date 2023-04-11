Large fire in North Knox County destroys barn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., a large barn filled with lawnmowers and other equipment caught fire in North Knox County.

Officials with Rural Metro Fire said crews arrived to find the barn completely engulfed in flames and spreading to the neighboring fields. Because of the contents of the barn, black smoke could be seen for miles, officials said.

As of writing, no injuries were reported and the fires spreading into the fields were kept in check. Officials said they were also able to keep the flames and heat from damaging the nearby home as well.

