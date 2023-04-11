Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ristorante Dellasantina has been open for more than two years off of Red Bank Road in Sevierville serving food the owner said “makes you feel like you’re being hugged by your grandma”.

The Italian restaurant is owned by Gainfranco Dellasantina who go an unpleasant surprise over the Easter weekend when he was alerted that someone had broken into and badly damaged his life’s work.

“It’s a whole mix of emotions but first you feel violated,” said Dellasantina.

A man caught on security cameras with a cigarette in his mouth wielding a crowbar was spotted bashing multiple windows in the restaurant before riffling through a cash drawer and smashing a security camera.

In total, Gianfranco estimated it will cost around $8,000 to replace the damaged items and recoup the stolen cash.

“I’ve invested pretty much every penny I’ve acquired into this building and project right here,” said Gianfranco.

Besides the financial loss, the family is now tasked with adding even more cameras with upgraded security measures, which is disheartening for an owner who tried to make his restaurant feel like home.

“The concept was for you as a customer to come in and eat in my house the way I would feed my family. So you come in and all my customers become my family,” said Gianfranco.

Gianfranco filed a report with the Sevierville Police Department, and if you know who is in the security footage you’re asked to give them a call.

