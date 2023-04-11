Man wanted for questioning in unsolved murder, Knoxville police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted for questioning.

KPD investigators are looking for Duane Harris, 37, in regard to the unsolved murder of Matthew Scott.

Previous Coverage: Shooting victim identified in East Knoxville shooting

Scott was found dead near the road at 2530 Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021.

KPD officials said that Harris’ last known address was in Chattanooga.

Anyone with information in Harris’ location is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

