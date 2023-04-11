As many struggle with news headlines mental health resources are hard to come by

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In December of 2022, more Americans said they were not optimistic about their mental health than had reported the same outlook in nearly two decades, according to Gallup.

As current events weigh down headlines and take a toll on people’s mental health, the availability of mental health service providers is scarce.

”There’s a huge underbelly of people in the population who are struggling with mental health and they don’t have anywhere to go or they do not know how to access those resources,” said Steven Weinberg a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

Weinberg is an employee at Total Recovery Medical Center in Knoxville.

”Seek help, it’s okay to seek help, it’s normal to seek help,” said Weinberg.

He is one of many at the new mental health and addiction clinic working to help fill the gap.

”It is normal, mental health issues and the goal of achieving mental health is a normal consequence of being a human being,” said Weinberg.

It took the clinic nearly three years to be able to become fully operational, a painstakingly long process as the need for services they were hoping to provide grew greater.

”We’re here now, and what better way to serve in the present time, obviously most of us have kids, most of us have families and the last thing we want is someone personally affected by a mental health crisis, we’re here to help anyone and everyone,” said Jonathan Kamar, president, and physician assistant at Total Recovery Medical Center.

Kamar and others are hoping to change the tide of overdoses and lack of coverage for mental health services in East Tennessee.

”We’re tired of it, it’s awful seeing what we see and so we have a personal endeavor to help as many people as we can it’s all about harm reduction you know at the end of the day and giving someone a resource, a chance,” said Kamar.

Hoping to help break down the stigma that reaching out for help isn’t a strong thing to do.

”People don’t want to be labeled but the message to everyone is we all have stress, we all have anxiety, we all have issues but the sooner you reach out for help the better you’re going to be,” said Dr. Bruce Campbell.

Cambell is a Doctor at Total Recovery; daily his goal is to help those addicted and those feeling down find hope in the future, and know that help is available to those who seek it.

”Hope is probably the biggest key to this and that’s why mental health is the most important key to this, getting the chance to talk to somebody helps most people get plugged in and get a handle on their feelings,” said Dr. Campbell.

Total Recovery Medical Center has a 24/7 hotline at (865) 281-5480.

The State of Tennessee has a crisis hotline also at 988.

