Meet Buck, Blount County’s newest mounted patrol officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On April 10, Blount County Sheriff’s Office officials announced the newest addition to BCSO Mounted Patrol, a Tennessee Walking Horse named Buck.

Buck joined another Tennessee Walking Horse named Chuck to round out the sheriff’s mounted patrol unit. Buck replaced a 20-year-old Tennessee Walker named Cookie that retired from service in 2022.

Buck is a 5-year-old dappled buckskin, and he was raised and trained on a farm in Bulls Gap. Buck and Chuck are boarded in a facility at Heritage High School where the two are cared for by Deputies Elizabeth Best and Marshall Davis.

The Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol was formed in 2003 with two donated Tennessee Walking horses, Sunshine and Star Girl. Both horses, like Cookie, have officially retired.

The unit fills a number of roles in Blount County including direct patrolling in communities, searching for missing people in rugged environments, participating in parades, as well as special events and community outreach.

