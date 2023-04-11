Over 70,000 UT football season tickets sold

University of Tennessee Athletics program surpassed its goal by almost 10,000 tickets.
PICTURE OF FOOTBALL AT INDOOR FACILITY
PICTURE OF FOOTBALL AT INDOOR FACILITY(Rick Russo)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletics program has surpassed its sales goal of football season tickets sold by over 10,000 tickets.

As of Tuesday, 70,255 season tickets were sold, but the target was 61,000.

Additionally, 98% of season ticket holders renewed their tickets.

“In an era of stadium downsizing, Vol Nation continues to send a strong message that its passion is unrivaled with over 70,000 season tickets sold and still five months until kickoff,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White.

The University of Tennessee will kick off the year with the 2023 Orange and White game on Saturday.

Previous Coverage: Here’s everything you need to know about upcoming Orange and White game

This will be Coach Josh Heupel’s third spring on Rocky Top. Last season, the Vols featured the nation’s No. 1 offense, averaging 42.7 points and 499.96 yards per game over the past two seasons.

Tennessee had an impressive 2022 season with 11 wins, including an Orange Bowl win.

