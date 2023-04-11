Paige co-anchors morning announcements at Northshore Elementary School
A group of students put on a mini newscast each morning during morning announcements.
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Paige Noel was the co-anchor for the morning announcements at Northshore Elementary School Tuesday morning.
Every morning a group of kids puts together a mini newscast.
They have a camera operator, a graphics person, a director, a co-anchor, and a meteorologist!
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.