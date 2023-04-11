‘Smoky Gap’ entertainment and shopping district coming to Exit 407

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville officials broke ground on the latest addition coming to I-40′s Exit 407: the Gateway to Adventure. Smoky Gap will serve as an entertainment and shopping district, and it’s only the first of several planned developments.

Exit 407′s first addition, planned to open this year, is the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center. The 1900s-themed Smoky Gap will come in 2025, officials said, and feature restaurants, stores and attractions of its own.

Smoky Gap rendering (RICK LANEY MARKETING)

“Set as an entertainment district in the early 1900s, Smoky Gap centers around a Main Street with Americana-themed storefronts and a large clocktower,” reads a description of the planned development.

The entire 407 project is being done in partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and their business entity Kituwah LLC.

“Smoky Gap is a platform for partnership,” said Mark Hubble, CEO of Kituwah LLC. “This entertainment district is where the Tribe is establishing long-term, mutually-rewarding partnerships with the companies and brands that will make up The 407: Gateway to Adventure a one-of-a-kind destination. Our tenants will operate alongside tribally owned businesses that will contribute to an overall destination guests must experience at the start of their Smoky Mountain vacation.”

Smoky Gap rendering (RICK LANEY MARKETING)

There’s more planned for the 200-acre development area at Exit 407. Phase one of development will see Smoky Gap, a new Marriott Courtyard and a soon-to-be-announced attraction. Phase two will include a destination resort.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.