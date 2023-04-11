‘Smoky Gap’ entertainment and shopping district coming to Exit 407

The 1900s-themed Smoky Gap will come in 2025, officials said, and feature restaurants, stores and attractions of its own.
Smoky Gap rendering
Smoky Gap rendering(RICK LANEY MARKETING)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville officials broke ground on the latest addition coming to I-40′s Exit 407: the Gateway to Adventure. Smoky Gap will serve as an entertainment and shopping district, and it’s only the first of several planned developments.

Exit 407′s first addition, planned to open this year, is the world’s largest Buc-ee’s travel center. The 1900s-themed Smoky Gap will come in 2025, officials said, and feature restaurants, stores and attractions of its own.

Smoky Gap rendering
Smoky Gap rendering(RICK LANEY MARKETING)

“Set as an entertainment district in the early 1900s, Smoky Gap centers around a Main Street with Americana-themed storefronts and a large clocktower,” reads a description of the planned development.

The entire 407 project is being done in partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and their business entity Kituwah LLC.

“Smoky Gap is a platform for partnership,” said Mark Hubble, CEO of Kituwah LLC. “This entertainment district is where the Tribe is establishing long-term, mutually-rewarding partnerships with the companies and brands that will make up The 407: Gateway to Adventure a one-of-a-kind destination. Our tenants will operate alongside tribally owned businesses that will contribute to an overall destination guests must experience at the start of their Smoky Mountain vacation.”

Smoky Gap rendering
Smoky Gap rendering(RICK LANEY MARKETING)

There’s more planned for the 200-acre development area at Exit 407. Phase one of development will see Smoky Gap, a new Marriott Courtyard and a soon-to-be-announced attraction. Phase two will include a destination resort.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
Thousands of people applied to work at a Buc-ee's in Sevierville.
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event

Latest News

Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws
PICTURE OF FOOTBALL AT INDOOR FACILITY
Over 70,000 UT football season tickets sold
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Two injured in off-highway crash, TWRA says
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns