Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival returning to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is returning to Townsend in May and will include even more events, entertainment and fun than the last two years.

The full-day event will include more than 70 vendors, 30 food trucks, Bigfoot competitions, guest speakers and demonstrations from craftsmen and performers. It’ll be the third year for the event, which hosted more than 10,000 people in 2022.

“Blount County is thrilled to bring the Bigfoot Festival to The Smokies once again,” said Blount Partnership Director of Tourism Kim Mitchell. “This outdoor festival draws thousands and offers a unique and wildly fun experience for visitors of all ages.”

The festival will also include Bigfoot wrestling, a hot air balloon and college football signing day for Bigfoot Junior.

Tickets will cost $10 in advance and $15 day-of.

