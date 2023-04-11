State offering free ‘Slow Down Tennessee’ signs as part of public campaign

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security will be offering free “Slow Down Tennessee” signs as part of a public campaign to reduce speeding in the state.

The signs will be available as part of a two-week speeding initiative. From April 14 to April 28, agencies and law enforcement will be upping enforcement of speeding, which was responsible for almost 37,000 crashes statewide from 2018 to 2022, according to state data.

“A large part of a Trooper’s daily job is to keep travelers safe on Tennessee roadways, and they will be watching closely for drivers not obeying the speed limit,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “Speeding leads directly to an increase in traffic fatalities. We are asking all drivers to slow down. If you witness dangerous driving behavior, dial *THP (*847) to contact the nearest THP District Headquarters.”

AAA played a part in the program, donating $5,000 for the signs.

“A recent AAA survey found that 97 percent of motorists are concerned about vehicles passing at high speeds when they are stopped at the roadside,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA. “This coupled with the rising number of roadway fatalities reinforces that motorists need to slow down and move over for all vehicles on the roadside, regardless of if it is an emergency vehicle or tow provider with flashing lights or a disabled vehicle belonging to a driver with their hazard lights on.”

Families and students are able to request generic signs for their yards or customized ones for schools with mascots.

Yard signs are available by emailing info@tntrafficsafety.org and school signs are available by emailing info@reducetncrashes.org. They are available until the state runs out.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.