Teen dies, child injured in deadly ATV crash, Anderson County sheriff says

The crash is being investigated.
FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an ATV crash that left one teen dead and a child injured, according to ACSO spokesperson Chief Brian Galloway.

Galloway said ACSO deputies were sent to an ATV crash on Trail G2 on April 8 at around 11:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Gehrts, 18, dead and a child had been taken to a waiting ambulance. As of Tuesday, ACSO officials had no updates on the child’s injuries.

Galloway said that the crash is an open investigation.

