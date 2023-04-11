Teen dies, child injured in deadly ATV crash, Anderson County sheriff says

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials are investigating an ATV crash that left one teen dead and a child injured, according to ACSO spokesperson Chief Brian Galloway.

Galloway said ACSO deputies were sent to an ATV crash on Trail G2 on April 8 at around 11:00 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Ryan Gehrts, 18, dead and a child had been taken to a waiting ambulance. As of Tuesday, ACSO officials had no updates on the child’s injuries.

Galloway said that the crash is an open investigation.

