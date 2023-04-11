Tennessee looking to speed up adoption process

Two bills look to reduce waiting times, and place children in permanent homes faster
By John Pirsos
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Adopting or fostering a child can take years in some cases. But now, Tennessee is looking to speed up the process.

“The younger they are, the easier they are to find a permanent solution for,” Jeremy Harrell said, President of The Adoption Project. “And the older they are, the harder they are to find a permanent solution for.”

Harrell said that’s the idea behind a couple of bills in Tennessee. If passed, they would reduce the waiting period for all adoptions.

Right now, parents looking to adopt, have to have the child in their home for six months before a judge can finalize it. That would be cut to three months under the proposed bills. However, Harrell said that doesn’t mean kids are at risk of potentially going to another bad situation.

“Just because an adoption can be finalized in three months, and the judge can waive a six month waiting period at three months, that does not mean the judge has to do it,” Harrell said.

Plus, Harrell said background checks on parents are done ahead of time, and these bills would not change that.

The bills also target speeding up the welfare process, in instances where the state takes custody of a child from their parents.

“If ultimately we’re going to end at having to terminate this parents’ rights,” Harrell said. “Are we better to get there in a year and a half when the child is five and half years old? Are we better to get there in three years when the child is seven years old?”

Harrell said the first goal by the state is to unify the child with their birth parents. But when that’s not possible, he said there’s no reason to drag the child through a long court process when it’s going to result in terminating custody anyway.

One of those bills just needs Governor Lee’s signature.

The other passed in the House, and needs to be approved in the Senate, which will likely be on the docket this week.

