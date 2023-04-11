Two injured in off-highway crash, TWRA says

An investigation by TWRA discovered that the vehicle traveled approximately 85 to 90 ft. from the initial start of the accident.
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency
Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency(TWRA Facebook)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured when an off-highway vehicle crashed in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management area on Saturday, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials.

At around 6:48 p.m., Hayden Morgan, 20 of Oak Ridge, was driving a Polaris RZR side-by-side when Morgan lost control and flipped several times. TWRA officials said that Morgan and his passenger, Zachary Smith, 21 of Powell, were thrown from the car.

Other members of the group helped both Smith and Morgan while Campbell County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Campbell County EMS crews were in route.

Morgan was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and Smith denied treatments, TWRA officials said.

An investigation by TWRA discovered that the vehicle traveled approximately 85 to 90 ft. from the initial start of the accident.

“Speed and alcohol may be contributing factors and the accident remains under investigation,” TWRA officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
Thousands of people applied to work at a Buc-ee's in Sevierville.
Buc-ee’s to host Sevierville hiring event

Latest News

PICTURE OF FOOTBALL AT INDOOR FACILITY
Over 70,000 UT football season tickets sold
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns
Gov. Bill Lee
Gov. Lee urges lawmakers to put ‘pride,’ ‘politics’ aside, pass stricter gun laws
Hank Williams, Jr. performs at the American Country Countdown Awards at the Music City Center...
Hank Williams Jr. coming to Knoxville