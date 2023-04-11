Two injured in off-highway crash, TWRA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were injured when an off-highway vehicle crashed in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management area on Saturday, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials.

At around 6:48 p.m., Hayden Morgan, 20 of Oak Ridge, was driving a Polaris RZR side-by-side when Morgan lost control and flipped several times. TWRA officials said that Morgan and his passenger, Zachary Smith, 21 of Powell, were thrown from the car.

Other members of the group helped both Smith and Morgan while Campbell County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Campbell County EMS crews were in route.

Morgan was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, and Smith denied treatments, TWRA officials said.

An investigation by TWRA discovered that the vehicle traveled approximately 85 to 90 ft. from the initial start of the accident.

“Speed and alcohol may be contributing factors and the accident remains under investigation,” TWRA officials said.

