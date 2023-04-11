Warming up nicely ahead of some rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a few nice days to get outside, with building heat! That’s ahead of a system to bring rain back to our area to end the week, and the next cold front to move in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, and another chilly one, with lows in the mid to upper 30s for many.

It’s all clear and getting warmer! We’re just above average today, with a high of 73 degrees in Knoxville. There is a light, cool breeze out of the northwest.

Tonight is all clear still, which lets the heat from the day escape and leaves us chilly at 43 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll warm up to the upper 70s Wednesday and around 80 degrees Thursday. Wednesday is sunny still, but we’ll see a few clouds increase Thursday afternoon, with a stray shower possible by the evening.

A low pressure system is moving up from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing scattered rain and some rumbles of thunder to our area Friday. This pushes us back to the low 70s.

We’ll still be in the upper 70s on Saturday, with spotty rain.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive this weekend bringing rain and some storms back to our area Sunday. This cools us back to the 60s.

