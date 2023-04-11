WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reckless drivers were seen doing donuts to stop traffic, and hanging out windows while holding guns on video at Airways Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.
A local driver filmed the incident, saying he was returning home after visiting the zoo with his children when the drivers began circling the area in front of him.
Memphis Police Department released a statement on the increase in reckless driving:
