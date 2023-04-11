WVLT’s Jared Austin to participate in Dancing for the Horse event benefitting Horse Haven of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT’s Jared Austin will participate in Dancing for the Horses on Friday, May 12 as a way to raise money for Horse Haven of Tennessee.

Horse Haven of Tennessee cares for horses and other equine that were previously abused across Tennessee.

Horse Haven of Tennessee announced the dancers and details for the 2023 Dancing for the Horses event. The event will be held on May 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the Grande Event Center located at 5441 Clinton Highway in Knoxville.

Attendees will enjoy an evening of entertainment. The organization will pair “celebrity dancers” with professional dancers from Go Dance to compete for awards and, most importantly, bragging rights.

The celebrity dancers will also have a chance to earn additional votes before the event begins through donations. Each dollar will count as one vote towards the final score following the dance.

At the end of the night, the winners will be announced and receive the Isaac award, which will signify the highest dancing score and fundraising efforts.

The cost to attend the event is $80 per person or $700 per table (8 guests including dinner). Those interested in buying tickets can do so here.

Jared Austin will participate in a profit share from April 26-29 at Wings Etc. to benefit Horse Haven. 10% of all sales from those days will go toward Horse Haven. Customers will have to bring a hard copy of the flyer to have some money go toward Horse Haven.

The information for the profit share can be found below.

Jared Austin Dancing for the Horses event (Jared Austin)

