All Heart Prom set for April 22

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The All Heart Prom is the flagship fundraiser for the All Heart Gunner Foundation.

The mission of the prom is to offer support for families dealing with pediatric brain cancer.

The foundation was born from the motto and fighting mantra of young Gunner Smith. Gunner attacked his brain cancer with an “All Heart” mentality.

The foundation, which is dedicated to honoring his legacy, serves families whose children have been diagnosed with a brain tumor. It provides financial and emotional support to families in need.

This year’s prom will take place Saturday, April 23, at Bridgewater Place in Knoxville. It’ll run from 7:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and include a silent auction and a King and Queen presentation.

You must be 21 or older to attend the fundraiser which will include appetizers, desserts and bar access. It is an absolute night of fun!

