An Oak Ridge senior living facility finds comfort from a puppy named Teddy

Commonwealth Senior Living works alongside Sit Means Sit training in Knoxville to help seniors in Oak Ridge with every day life.
By Sam Luther
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Commonwealth Senior Living in Oak Ridge, days can be lonely for the seniors. To combat the occasional gloomy day, the facility is working with Sit Means Sit dog training in Knoxville to bring a six month old puppy named Teddy around for seniors to interact with every day.

“I think he’s cheered up a lot of people who are down in the dumps,” said resident Gayle Brehne.

Teddys is a Shichon puppy who walks around the facility every day and has a knack of coming up to someone who needs a little extra attention.

“He’s so great and he just makes you feel good,” said resident Nora Green.

Aside from bringing a smile to the faces of everyone he interacts with, Teddy is also helping seniors stay active by creating opportunities for Alzheimer’s residents to make home made treats for Teddy to enjoy.

Staff at Commonwealth Senior Living also said Teddy has comforted people that have lost loved ones, while keeping seniors engaged with every day life.

“He makes me remember how much I loved having animals throughout my life,” said Green.

Teddy’s adoption is a part of their Puppy Love program which was designed by Paula Harder, Vice President of Resident Programs at Commonwealth Senior Living.

