East Tenn. lawmakers react to Gov. Lee calling for tighter gun control laws

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State leaders said there might be a path towards tighter gun control laws in Tennessee.

“We should set aside politics and pride, and accomplish something that the people of Tennessee want us to get accomplished,” Gov. Lee said on Tuesday.

That comes a little more than two weeks after six people were killed in the Covenant School in Nashville.

“I am pleased that the governor is willing to have a conversation,” Rep. Sam McKenzie said, a Democrat from Knoxville.

McKenzie said stricter background checks is a step in the right direction, and is hoping to work with Republicans to get something done. But, he said it’s only a starting point.

“We need to reduce the size of the magazine, and these assault weapons, assault rifles, we got to get our arms around that,” he said.

McKenzie said while that’s his goal, he doesn’t expect that to happen in the near future, and made it clear he doesn’t want to take anyone’s guns away.

Right now, state law prohibits people with certain criminal histories, and mental illnesses from possessing a firearm.

Jason Zachary, a Republican from Knox County, said he’s willing to expand that to include people who make credible violent threats.

“Part of what concerns most people, the quote unquote red flag laws, is that it’s simply an accusation that can remove due process.” Zachary said.

Zachary said he does not want take away someone’s due process, or someone’s gun ownership rights based on an accusation. It’s a fine line to walk.

John Harris, Executive Director of the Tennessee Firearms Association, said the state may not have any constitutional authority to pass a law because of a Supreme Court case called the Bruen decision.

“Any law that was not part of the national, historical tradition when the Second Amendment was adopted in 1791, or a close analogue to such law is unconstitutional,” Harris said.

The governor also signed an executive order Tuesday strengthening background checks. It requires the Tennessee Instant Check System (TICS), used to conduct background checks, to ensure all relevant information regarding criminal history and mental health is entered and reported to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation within 72 hours of an entity’s receipt of information.

