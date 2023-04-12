East Tenn. school bus catches on fire, firefighter injured

The engine compartment on a Campbell County Schools bus caught fire Wednesday, according to the LaFollette Press.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAMPBELL CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Campbell County Schools bus caught on fire Wednesday, according to WVLT News partner the LaFollette Press.

The engine compartment on the bus caught fire causing the driver to pull over on his way to pick up students from Caryville Elementary School.

LaFollette Fire Chief Jimmy Pack told the newspaper the driver was not injured and no students were on the bus.

Pack said a firefighter suffered a leg injury and was transported to the hospital.

WVLT News reached out to Campbell County Schools officials for comment and have not heard back.

Posted by LaFollette Press on Wednesday, April 12, 2023

