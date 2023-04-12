Five homers lift No. 12 Vols to fourth midweek win in a row

Five of Tennessee’s 11 hits on Tuesday left Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Blake Burke
Blake Burke(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five of Tennessee’s 11 hits on Tuesday left Lindsey Nelson Stadium to help the No. 12 Vols win their fourth consecutive midweek game.

Reese Chapman launched a three-run home run to center field in the 7th inning to help the Vols secure a 14-2 run-rule victory over Eastern Kentucky. The homer was the first of Chapman’s career and second walk-off run-rule win in a row for Tennessee. Griffin Merritt helped UT salvage its series against Florida on Saturday with a three-run blast of his own - also a 14-2 win.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello opted for nine different pitchers throughout the seven inning affair. Zander Sechrist earned the start and gave up a first inning solo home run wile striking out two Colonels.

In all, the pitching staff struck out 13 EKU batters while allowing four hits and walking none.

At the plate, the fourth and fifth innings were the difference-makers for Tennessee. The Vols put up back-to-back four-run innings to take a 10-2 lead heading into the sixth inning.

Tennessee now head to Fayetteville to take on a top 10 Arkansas team for a three-game series.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
Pilot gets new leadership appointed by new majority owner
The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed a man is dead and someone is in the hospital...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside JCTC
Ristorante Dellasantina looks to recoup nearly $8,000 from cash stolen and windows, doors, and...
Man caught on camera breaking into Sevierville restaurant over Easter weekend
Reckless drivers at the scene on Airways Boulevard.
WATCH: Reckless drivers block traffic while doing donuts, hanging out windows with guns

Latest News

Jordan Horston
WNBA Draft
Lady Vol Horston selected 9th in WNBA Draft by Seattle
Halls wrestling gets its own day, local and state leaders proclaim Feb. 25 belongs to the Red...
Halls wrestling gets its own day
WVLT’s Rick Russo to be honored with TIAAA Distinguished Service Award