Five homers lift No. 12 Vols to fourth midweek win in a row

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five of Tennessee’s 11 hits on Tuesday left Lindsey Nelson Stadium to help the No. 12 Vols win their fourth consecutive midweek game.

Reese Chapman launched a three-run home run to center field in the 7th inning to help the Vols secure a 14-2 run-rule victory over Eastern Kentucky. The homer was the first of Chapman’s career and second walk-off run-rule win in a row for Tennessee. Griffin Merritt helped UT salvage its series against Florida on Saturday with a three-run blast of his own - also a 14-2 win.

B7 | ANOTHER RUN-RULE WALK-OFF!!!



Reese Chapman with his first career dinger, smashing this one off the batters eye. Vols win, 14-2!#GBO // #OTH // #BeatEKU pic.twitter.com/dX3upZNvZC — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) April 12, 2023

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello opted for nine different pitchers throughout the seven inning affair. Zander Sechrist earned the start and gave up a first inning solo home run wile striking out two Colonels.

In all, the pitching staff struck out 13 EKU batters while allowing four hits and walking none.

At the plate, the fourth and fifth innings were the difference-makers for Tennessee. The Vols put up back-to-back four-run innings to take a 10-2 lead heading into the sixth inning.

Tennessee now head to Fayetteville to take on a top 10 Arkansas team for a three-game series.

