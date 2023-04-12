Knoxville Dem. state representative avoids expulsion, 2 other reps reappointed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Democratic Tennessee Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, narrowly avoided expulsion from the state House of Representatives Thursday. The count to decide the future of her term tipped in her favor by just one vote.

Johnson was one of three Democratic representatives who faced the possibility of expulsion after Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton called for their removal. The other two members of the self-named “Tennessee Three” are Justin Jones, D-Nashville and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis. Both Jones and Pearson were reinstated for their respective districts.

Sexton’s decision to hold the votes came after the three representatives took to the House floor during a peaceful protest against gun violence in Tennessee Monday. That protest was sparked by the recent killings of six people, three children and three adults, during a shooting at Nashville’s Covenant Presbyterian School.

Previous Coverage: Knoxville, Knox County leaders react to Nashville school shooting

During that event, Johnson, Jones and Pearson appeared on the floor with protestors, stopping Thursday’s session briefly.

Johnson has said that the group was on the floor for less than 30 minutes. Sexton said that he decided to call for the votes because the three were out of order and intended to “incite riots.”

Sexton also stripped all three of their committee and subcommittee seats, according to Ken Jobe, the House Democratic Caucus press secretary. Pearson was only censured, as he had no committee seats to be removed from. All three also had their garage and door passes deactivated.

Expulsion resolutions filed pic.twitter.com/ZMLOlzG18Q — Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 3, 2023

The protest itself was mostly made up of youth activists, survivors, and families of shooting victims who walked out of classrooms to march to the Capitol’s steps.

Participants spoke specifically on legislation proposed by Gov. Bill Lee, aimed at increasing security in schools but not touching on gun control legislation. Protestors and state representatives alike expressed anger and concerns over Gov. Bill Lee’s proposed legislation, claiming what the governor proposed isn’t enough.

Previous Coverage: Gov. Bill Lee, Tennessee officials propose new school safety legislation

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials told WVLT News that no one damaged the Capitol and no one was arrested during the protest.

Tensions were high during Thursday’s debate on the House floor. Several representatives speaking in defense of the three Democrats rose their voices on the floor, saying that the three were only working to help carry the voices of their constituents.

Jones himself, in closing arguments prior to the vote on his expulsion, said that he came to the House to protect children from gun violence, including the children of his “colleagues across the aisle.” He also asked his Republican House members to think about the precedent they are setting, debating on the expulsion of the three.

Johnson’s defense focused on her actions during the protest. Unlike Jones and Pearson, she did not speak when on the House floor but rather stood silently in solidarity, she said.

However, Johnson also added that race played a part in the decision to spare her expulsion, compared to Jones.

Previous Coverage: What happens next if 3 Tennessee lawmakers are expelled?

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.