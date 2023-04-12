Knoxville Fire Department responds to business fire after getting call from employee

Knoxville Fire Department responds to fire on Sutherland Avenue
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An employee at Legends Auto on Sutherland Avenue began his shift Tuesday by calling the Knoxville Fire Department after seeing smoke when coming into work, KFD Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks told WVLT News.

The call came in around 6 a.m., Wilbanks said. The employee told 911 that he saw smoke in the car bay section of the building.

After making it to the business, crews were able to put out the fire within 10 minutes. The building and three cars inside were heavily damaged by smoke, but there were no injuries.

The fire is under investigation.

