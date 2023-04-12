Knoxville group commits to stabilizing COVID support efforts after U.S. program dissolves

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Americans enter a new phase of the pandemic, the U.S. government is launching a new $5 billion plan to develop new COVID vaccines and treatments as a means to get ahead of it as it evolves. This comes as the public health emergency is set to end next month.

The end of the Public Health Emergency Act means no more free COVID vaccines to uninsured people, but New Direction Health Care Solutions, Inc. and more than dozens of other groups told WVLT News they are committed to stabilizing and recovering some of the same resources covered in the act.

“Because, the key is access,” Cynthia J. Finch, New Direction Health Care Solutions, said. “We’ve had a seat at the table from the very beginning. Not because invited, but because you said we will be there by any means necessary.”

The group administered more than 100,000 vaccines across East Tennessee through a number of clinics.

Next Wednesday, Finch and about 20 partners will be meeting at the Jacob Building for a Mega Vaccine Clinic and Community Resource Fair between 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. The give-away event will have experts available to answer questions around eviction waivers, at-home COVID test and telehealth, some of which the act addressed.

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services reported cases were down about 90%, deaths and hospitalizations were down by more than 80% across the U.S. in February. Still, Tennessee doctors said pregnant women, seniors 65 years and older and immunocompromised individuals need to test for COVID if they’re sick.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.