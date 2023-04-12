KPD working ‘serious’ crash on I-40 west
The crash happened early Wednesday morning
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Officers were on the scene of a ‘serious’ crash on I-40 West Pellissippi Parkway.
It happened early Wednesday morning at mile marker 7. According to a tweet, The right lane and shoulder were blocked. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story
