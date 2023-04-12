KPD working ‘serious’ crash on I-40 west

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Officers were on the scene of a ‘serious’ crash on I-40 West Pellissippi Parkway.

It happened early Wednesday morning at mile marker 7. According to a tweet, The right lane and shoulder were blocked. Drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story

TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are working a serious crash on I-140 West at mile marker 7. The right lane and shoulder are blocked. Expect delays and seek alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/1jyTjnNew0 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.