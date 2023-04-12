Newport PD and Cocke Co. Sheriff to host drug take back event

The law enforcement organizations are teaming up to help get rid of unused prescription drugs.
By JT Thomas
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Representatives from Newport Police Department and the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department will be at the Walgreens Pharmacy at 102 East Broadway on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to accept unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Officials from Newport PD said they hope this program will help prevent deaths as overdoses continue to rise across East Tennessee.

Information released by the state of Tennessee shows the eastern part of the state had more drug overdoses in 2021 with 1,602. That’s more than both Middle and West Tennessee, which sat at 1,462 and 742 respectively.

“This is a battle that is constantly fought by law enforcement,” said Newport Police Department Chief J. Maurice Shults. “As we continue our fight, you can aid our efforts by dropping off any unwanted, expired medications you have.”

Needles, syringes, and other sharp objects used to inject drugs will not be accepted at the take back event.

The event will also feature an overdose prevention specialist from the Sevier County Office of Alcohol and Drug Programs to provide educational support as well as information about additional recovery resources.

If you are unable to attend the event but have unwanted prescription drugs to dispose of, the Cocke County Courthouse and Newport Police Department both accept them during regular office hours.

