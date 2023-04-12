‘No Wake Zone’ put in place for section of Ft. Loudon Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new ‘No Wake Zone’ was implemented on a section of the Ft. Loudon Lake Wednesday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to implement the rule on a section of the Little River due to safety concerns.

“The move comes in response to multiple serious injury and fatal boating incidents in the area in recent years, and at the request of local residents who shared their concerns with the Commission,” a TWRA spokesperson said. “Effective immediately, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will implement the “No Wake Zone” on Little River near the Alcoa Highway Bridge and the Norfolk Southern Railroad Bridge.”

Boaters won’t be able to drive at a speed where the waves from it can cause damage to other people, boats, or property.

Boaters also won’t be able to tow someone on water skis, surfboard, inner tube, or similar devices.

“The zone will be delineated by informational buoys placed on the upstream and downstream sides of the bridges,” the spokesperson said.

The zone is on the Little River arm of the Fort Loudon Reservoir near the Hwy 129 bridge and the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge.

