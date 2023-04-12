One more all clear day, ahead of clouds to some rain and storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat continues to build, ahead of late-week rain and then a cold front later for your weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s clear and a little cool this morning, with temperatures in the low 40s. That’s still a few degrees below average.

The clear sky and all that sunshine continues to crank up the heating! We’re aimed at 78 degrees today, with all that blue sky. Tree pollen stays high until rain returns, but mold levels are back down after drying out this week.

Tonight stays mostly clear, and cools to a seasonable low of 46 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday tops out around 82 degrees in the Valley, and still upper 70s to around 80 in the higher elevations. We do see high clouds move in and filter some sunshine, with a partly cloudy view by the evening with a stray shower.

A low-pressure system is moving up from the Gulf of Mexico, bringing scattered rain and some rumbles of thunder to our area Friday. This pushes us back to the mid 70s Friday. Isolated rain is still possible Saturday, but we’re back to around 80 degrees.

The cold front moves in Sunday morning through the early afternoon, with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms. We’re back to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, with gusts up 30 mph from the front.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures dip into the upper 60s to start the new week, but slowly warming up. We’re looking at only stray showers Tuesday night, as clouds increase mid to late week.

