Planned Parenthood returns with mobile unit filling void post fire

A Jefferson City man set fire to the building on New Years Eve of 2021.
Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi unveiled a mobile clinic Wednesday.
By William Puckett
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday, Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi unveiled the return of clinical services to East Tennessee.

On New Year’s Eve of 2021, a Jefferson City man intentionally set fire to the building at 710 N. Cherry Street.

The building was completely lost to the fire and the lot has sat empty since the blaze.

Gathering on the concrete that remains, nearly 15 months after the arson, leaders of Planned Parenthood unveiled a mobile health unit to bring resources back to East Tennessee.

”I have evolved from being angry to being sad to being determined to today being happy that we’re back here in Knoxville,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood Tennessee, and North Mississippi.

The unit is a bus that will provide nearly all of the services the brick-and-mortar building brought to the community.

”People actually need us now more than ever for preventative care, high-quality options for birth control that are affordable that don’t judge people on where they are in their decision making, all of those are under the umbrella of Planned Parenthood,” said Coffield. ”Our patients know that we’re here for them and they know that we provide a lot of services in addition to abortion services and that we’re here for them no matter what.”

Starting May 1, the mobile unit will accept patients, while a smaller dose of what a permanent building would be able to serve, Coffield said the return of services is vital to the people they serve daily.

”It’s a clean slate and we can build exactly what we wanted here in Knoxville, were excited to bring something modern, patient-friendly here to Knoxville and to the community,” said Coffield.

The mobile unit will be located at the spot on N. Cherry Street until construction starts on a permanent building, it will then move to Messiah Lutheran where services will be available five days a week.

