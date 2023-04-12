Tennessee Softball run rules Virginia Tech, 11-0

The 6th ranked lady Vols (31-5) scattered 10 hits over five innings
Lady Vol softball
Lady Vol softball
By Rick Russo
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sixth-ranked Lady Vols shutout and run-ruled No. 14 Virginia Tech Tuesday night at Tech Softball Park, 11-0, in a top-15 matchup. Tennessee (31-5) scattered 10 hits over five innings, led by junior Zaida Puni who went 4-for-4 on the night.

The third baseman scored a pair of runs and also drove in two to help UT knock off the Hokies. Three of her four hits went for doubles – setting a career-best.

Sophomore McKenna Gibson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a home run. The Santa Clarita, California, native put Tennessee up seven runs with her three-run home run in the second inning – her 10th homer of the year.

Giulia Koutsoyanopulos also picked up three RBIs with the first two coming on a first-inning double. She then drove in a run on a grounder in the fourth.

The Lady Vols go north to Lexington, Kentucky, for a three-game series against the Wildcats April 14-15.

