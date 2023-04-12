United Way looking to catalog Knoxville community gardens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - United Way of Greater Knoxville is looking to learn more about the community gardening scene in Knoxville. It’s all a part of the newly-announced Knox County Community Garden and Growers’ Alliance.

“Whether you’re a school, neighborhood association, or nonprofit, if you are currently involved in community gardening, we need your help!” United Way officials said.

The group announced and released a survey Monday hoping to get Knoxville garden leaders to supply information on garden locations and details. That survey is aimed at gathering information like garden locations, sizes and owners.

Information from the survey, the first of what will be yearly censuses, is set to be published at some point in the future.

“Our goal is to publish an annual report, and photos help to bring data to life,” the survey reads, prompting for pictures of gardens as well.

Garden leaders can find the survey here.

