Warmer Thursday with more clouds and stray showers from the Gulf

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few more clouds filter in Thursday afternoon to evening as a system from the Gulf of Mexico arrives bringing stray showers to rain by Friday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s another clear and calm night with a seasonable low of 46 degrees.

We’ll start out with the sunshine once again Thursday and highs topping out near 82 degrees. Clouds filter in by the afternoon to evening hours as an area of low pressure spins up from the Gulf of Mexico. This system will bring us a few stray showers by the evening.

LOOKING AHEAD

That same low-pressure system will bring scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder to the region by Friday. This pushes us back to the mid-70s Friday. Isolated rain is still possible Saturday, but we’re back to around 80 degrees.

The cold front moves in Sunday morning through the early afternoon, with a 60% coverage of our area in rain and some storms. We’re back to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees, with gusts up 30 mph from the front.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, temperatures dip into the upper 60s to start the new week but slowly warm up. We’re looking at only stray showers Tuesday night, as clouds increase mid to late week.

